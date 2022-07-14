Trusting In God When We’re Afraid

Recently, Caryn came across a verse by not one, but two people within the same day. It was Psalm 56:3 which says:

“When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.” – Psalm 56:3

It’s a short but profound verse. Especially for Caryn who gets a lot of anxiety while driving, she felt that God was telling her to trust in Him in this area of her life, despite the fear that she has.

When we’re afraid it can literally consume us by the thought of the worst thing happening. However, when we put our trust in the Lord, He gives us the peace and comfort that we need to keep to get rid of that fear and accomplish the things we are called to do.