We Don’t Have Answers, But We Do Have A Solution

We all go through difficult and painful times and when we do, I think it’s really normal to ask a certain question. That question is, “why?” Why did this happen? Why did it happen to me? Why did it happen to them? What in the world can God possibly do through something like this?

Last night, on my way home from Bible study, I bumped into a neighbor of mine and discovered that when your kids go to go to school in elementary school, that’s just a close knit community, especially if you’re involved in any of the after-school activities and things of that nature. One of our moms shared that her husband at 53 years old, just dropped and died very suddenly yesterday from a heart attack completely out of the blue. So my neighbor and I were talking about this and she simply asked “why?”. She had lost her father some years before and we got into this discussion of when we see the Lord, if we are we going to get the answers or not. My response is that I didn’t know.

However, here’s what I do know when things like this happen and especially when it’s the sudden loss of a loved one. I want to tell you four things that I can prove from the Bible that comfort me:

Death is not a friend. 1 Corinthians 15:26 says this: “The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.” Death is from Satan. John 10:10 says: “ A thief (which refers to Satan) comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I have come so that they may have life and have it in abundance.” Jesus wept in the face of death. When Lazarus died, he wept. (John 11:35) God created us for life. (John 10:10)

I don’t have an answer to the big “why” questions of life, but I do know that we have a solution and that’s Jesus. He came to defeat death because death is such an aberration to God’s plan that He sent His son to conquer it once and for all.