Welcome to Flight #2023!

My name is Sonny and I’ll be attendant on this flight.

As we prepared to take off into this New Year, I have just a couple of instructions. Please make sure your Attitude and Blessings are secured and locked in an upright position. All self-destructive devices should be turned off at this time. All negativity, hurt and discouragement should also be put away.

Should we lose Altitude under pressure, during the flight, reach up and pull down a Prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by Faith. Once your Faith is activated, you can assist other passengers.

Lastly, there will be NO BAGGAGE allowed on this flight. The Captain (GOD) has cleared us for takeoff.

Destination JOY, PEACE, PATIENCE, LOVE.

Enjoy your flight and thanks for choosing KCBI!