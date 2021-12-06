What If We Treated Our Bibles Like Our Cell Phones?

Do you ever wonder what would happen if we treated our Bible like we treat our cell phone?

What if we…

Carried it with us everywhere?

Turned back to get it if we forgot it?

Checked it for messages throughout the day?

Used it in case of emergencies?

Spent an hour or more a day using it?

What would our lives look like?

Hebrews 4:12 tells us that:

“The word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.”

Just consider the unique power of this book we call the Bible.

The Word of God is like no other book. It is alive; the words are not dead words on paper. When you need something from God, those words will come alive to you. There will be something right there in the Bible that you will know is there for you in that particular situation.

Unlike our cell phone, we don’t have to worry about our Bible being disconnected because Jesus already paid the bill.

It really makes you stop and think ‘where are my priorities?’ This isn’t a knock on cell phones, but rather a reminder to spend time with the most important item in our possession. Our Bibles are a precious gift from God (2 Timothy 3:16-17). Let’s treasure them!