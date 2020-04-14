What Is Your Calling?

The best way to study the Bible is to read it for what it is, which is a book. So instead of flipping around to different books and pulling out verses that you like, pick a book and start there. I usually take about a year to study one book of the Bible and I know that sounds crazy, but it has been an incredibly edifying thing for me. I’ve done that through the Gospels and now I’m doing that with the book of Romans. I read it all in one sitting so in the case of the book of Romans, that usually takes about 45 minutes. Then I go back and I start in the first book on the first verse and I just go through as slowly as I want to go looking up different words picking my way through it. Romans 1:6 says:

“And you also are among those Gentiles who are called to belong to Jesus Christ.” (Romans 1:6)

In the first chapter, the first seven verses are Paul’s greeting to the Christians living in Rome. We tend to think that our calling is more of our vocation or what we’re gifted to do, but our initial calling is simply one of belonging. I love that because I grew up moving every three years of my life and I describe the majority of my life like this feeling of being a puzzle piece that couldn’t find its puzzle. Every now and then I would kind of be able to push my way in here or it seemed like I might fit in here, but ultimately, I could never find my puzzle until I really started taking the Christian life seriously.

If you are one of those who have gone through life feeling like you never fit in, just know this:

Our calling is to belong, to belong to Jesus, to belong to the people of Jesus, to belong to the church.

We belong to each other and we belong to Jesus so just know this: you belong. After you have soaked in your belongingness, then you can start to explore where you can serve. We’re all commissioned to be an active part of the body of Christ. But first and foremost, we’re simply called to belong to it.