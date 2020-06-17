Mid-Days with Doug

When You’re Dealing With A Difficult Person…

By June 17, 2020 No Comments

My hope for you today is that you have a minimal number of difficult people in your life.

Notice that I didn’t say zero, because nobody gets away with that. We’ve always got at least one!

I love what Bob Goff says about the “difficult” people in our life:

“We won’t get a participation ribbon for loving difficult people; just a better understanding of what Jesus did.”

If we successfully interact with difficult people, it feels like a real exercise in patience and victory if we pull it off without losing our cool. Which is good!

But what’s better: realizing by doing so, we’re getting a better understanding of exactly what Jesus does.

And if we’re honest, He has to do that with us more often than we’d maybe like to admit.

