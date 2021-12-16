Have you ever opened your tired eyes in the morning and thought, “God woke me up today. He has a purpose for me this day.” It’s true!

If not, I want you to stop what you’re doing and put your hand over your chest. Do you feel that heartbeat? That’s called purpose. You are alive for a reason.

If you’re having a rough day, ask God how to follow Him closely, and then listen for His voice throughout your day. This probably won’t be a literal voice but seek His voice through His Word. We won’t always know exactly what our purpose is for each day, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have one. When we seek God with all our hearts, we will walk in His purpose. It’s not a magic equation to ensure we follow the right steps to fulfill our purpose, but seeking God will point our hearts in the direction of that purpose.

Jeremiah 29:13 provides us great encouragement in the midst of the downfall of Israel in the Old Testament when God says:

“You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” – Jeremiah 29:13

If you can read this, then you’re obviously alive and God has something for you to do. It might be to serve others or to encourage others. It might be to witness to others, or it might be that you’re still not finished becoming or being shaped into the image of Christ. I believe it is all of these. Certainly, you were made to glorify God in doing all of these things, which is why you’re still drawing a breath right now as you read this.

Don’t waste your present waiting for your future. Don’t believe the lie that your day is just 24 hours you need to get through until tomorrow. You woke up today and that means you have a purpose!