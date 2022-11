We are T-minus 7 days and counting till thanksgiving, and its never too late to look around and see what you can be thankful for.

-Your home is the prayer of the homeless

-It’s so easy to complain about our jobs or our cars, but it’s the aspirations of those without.

-Your health the prayer of the sickā€¦

Friend, you and I are more blessed than we know.

-Sonny