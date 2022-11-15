Afternoons with Sonny

You Can Lay Your Burdens Down

By November 15, 2022 No Comments

For some reason as of recent, I’ve found myself tossing and turning at night. My mind just won’t quiet and I’m left with heavy eyes and a heart full of anxiety. I hope not, but maybe that sounds all too familiar.

If so, will you meditate on this truth with me? “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” – Matthew 11: 28-30

Praying for a good night’s rest for you, friend!

-Sonny

