You Can Never Let God Down

Thinking God is disappointed implies that we did something to surprise him. But God is omniscient, and he knows what we’re going to say or do before we even think it. He doesn’t just see the person you are now. He sees the person you are becoming, with the help of his Spirit working in you. He sees the masterpiece he created to perform works we can’t even imagine yet.

The Skit Guys did an amazing video conveying this idea called God’s Chisel and I wanted to share it with you:

Just like the video says, you are God’s masterpiece! Ephesians 2:10 reminds you of your identity in Christ:

“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”

The gospel depends on a God who does not depend on you. What this means for us, as believers, is nothing short of amazing: While God does not need us, he has given us the privilege of serving him. We would not have it any other way.

No matter where you are today or what burden you’re carrying, remember God sees you. When he looks at you, it isn’t with disdain or disappointment over the things you’ve done. He sees you with a perfect and holy love we can’t begin to imagine or understand. His work in you isn’t finished yet.

He wants to mold you into a beautiful reflection of his son, Jesus, but you have to keep coming to him. Talk to him today as you would a friend. Your relationship with him is the most beautiful one you will ever have.

Even if you feel like you are letting God down in your life, remember this: you were never holding Him up. It’s impossible to let Him down.