You Have An Endless Supply Of The Thing You Need Most

The thing that you and I need the most is something that comes from a a well that never grows dry. I was thinking about this the other day because sometimes I get so frustrated with myself. No matter how long I’ve been walking with the Lord, I still fall, fail, and mess up constantly. Ephesians 2:4-5 says:

“But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, 5 made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions—it is by grace you have been saved.”

Think of all the things that you and I wish we were rich in: possessions, money, affirmation, popularity, but God is rich in mercy. That’s really good news! One of the things that just comes with being human is that we require an endless supply of mercy. If you are a parent, especially a parent of teenagers, it requires an endless amount of mercy and patience. In Lamentations Ch. 3, smack in the middle of the entire book, says:

“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” – Lamentations 3:22-23

Last night, you most likely went to bed last night with unconfessed sin, but this morning, you woke up to a fresh batch of mercy that will meet you right where you are. Let’s just take heart today with the idea that yes, we’re gonna fall. Hopefully, we’ll start to fall less. But, a God being rich in mercy made us alive in Christ. You love and serve a savior whose mercy never runs out.