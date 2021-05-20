Did you know that what you are going through right now has an expiration date?

A friend of mine named Erica totally inspired me when she has shared openly about her son’s health journey. A couple years ago at this time, he was near death in the intensive care unit and they were just begging and pleading with the Lord to save his life. Today, he is alive and kicking and this is what he said:

“Your current situation is not your permanent destination.”

One of the biggest things that makes God so different from us is that we are confined to time and space. The past is sort of foggy to us and the present is where we are right now and the future is uncertain. However, to God who knew the end from the beginning, He sees everything laid out as though it had already happened. Romans 8:30 says:

“And those he predestined, he also called; those he called, he also justified; those he justified, he also glorified.” – Romans 8:30

I want you to notice that those verbs are in the past tense which means when God looks at you, He sees the finished product. He sees the glorified version of YOU. He sees the YOU without sin, He sees the YOU without pain, the YOU without tears without grief.

I think one of the things that we need to remember now more than ever is that we are called to a life of perseverance. Perseverance means not quitting. Just because it’s hard doesn’t mean God didn’t call you to it. In fact, I tend to think that’s evidence that He did. James 1:12 says:

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love Him.” – James 1:12

Where you are right now may be really difficult, but your current situation is not your permanent destination. We don’t know what the future holds, but we can rest assured that we know the one who does.