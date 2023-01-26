Many people have a negative thought about themselves four times a day. That’s over 1,400 self-inflicted wounds a year. That’s why it’s easy to believe those lies.

So I wanted to share this poem I saw and what the Bible says in Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

“Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds. Will you grow flowers? Or will you grow weeds?”

May His peace be with you.

-Sonny