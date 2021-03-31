Your Problem Is Not Really Your Problem

You don’t have to know the Bible to be familiar with the story of David and Goliath. Back in the days of King Saul before David was king of Israel, they went to war with the Philistines. A lot of times back in this time period after many battles and an ongoing war at the end, the two armies would send out a champion, and the champions would battle it out. Whoever won represented the victorious nation and army and whoever lost would be subservient to the nation that won. That’s what happened with Goliath because in 1 Samuel 17:10-11, it says:

“Then the Philistine said, “This day I defy the armies of Israel! Give me a man and let us fight each other.” On hearing the Philistine’s words, Saul and all the Israelites were dismayed and terrified.” – 1 Samuel 17:10-11

They were terrified of this guy because he was huge. He had more armor than he could carry. He actually had an armor bearer go out before him carrying some of his armor, but David wasn’t afraid. David knew something that Saul and the Israelites did not know. You see, their problem wasn’t Goliath, their problem was their perspective of Goliath. They had been watching and listening to Goliath for too long, and they had forgotten that God was the God who led the Israelites out of Egypt, through the Red Sea, fed the men in the desert, their clothes and their shoes never wore out, and then went before them into the promised land and conquered it. David knew who their God was and he knew that when he went out to face that giant, he wasn’t facing him in his own strength. He was representative of the living God of Israel.

I want to tell you something. I know you have problems and I know they’re big and they might even be mega-Goliath sized. But your problem isn’t your problem. Your problem is your perspective of your problem. My friend Debbie Stewart says that all the time and sometimes I just need to be reminded of it.