Do you ever say “God, why haven’t you given up on me yet?” I just had a moment over the weekend where I did something so stupid. I had to confess, repent, and afterward, I got so frustrated with myself. Honestly, I’ve been walking with the Lord my whole life, not always in obedience, but I’ve known the Lord and loved the Lord my whole life. Sometimes I’m just like “will you just do this thing in me already?” So if you know how that feels, if you find yourself messing up, and sometimes just completely failing, I want to read to you some verses that the Lord led me to. This is in the book of Ezekiel, it’s one of the major prophets and this is in chapter 36:

“Therefore say to the Israelites, ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: It is not for your sake, people of Israel, that I am going to do these things, but for the sake of my holy name, which you have profaned among the nations where you have gone. I will show the holiness of my great name, which has been profaned among the nations, the name you have profaned among them. Then the nations will know that I am the Lord, declares the Sovereign Lord, when I am proved holy through you before their eyes.” – Ezekiel 36:22-23

Let me tell you why that’s good news. Because your salvation isn’t about you. You didn’t earn it and honestly, you and I kind of keep trying to blow it. But it’s not about you! It’s about God, and about His mercy, His grace, His compassion, His wisdom, and His forgiveness. Because you didn’t do anything to earn it, you and I cannot do anything to lose it. God didn’t save you because of anything you’ve done. He’s saved you in spite of what you’ve done. He doesn’t love you because of who you are, He loves you in spite of who you are. Be comforted today knowing that you didn’t earn it and therefore, you can’t lose it. The God of the Universe delights in you, not because of you, but because of Him.