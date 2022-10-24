You’ve Got A Choice Today

Believe it or not, faith and fear actually have something in common: they both ask us to make a choice based on something we can’t see.

Faith is described in Hebrews 11:1 as “the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction things not seen.” It’s a belief that God is working behind the scenes in your life even if it doesn’t feel like he’s working. On the other hand, fear, simply stated, is unbelief. As unbelief gains the upper hand in our thoughts, fear takes hold of our emotions. Whether real or imagined, the word of life is being choked out by the worries of life.

Friend, we’ve got a choice to make. Will faith or fear win out today?