You’ve Got New Grace Today

November 21, 2022

As humans, we make snap judgements everyday. Some of those judgements are fair and some, if we’re honest, are unfair and leave us feeling not so great in the aftermath. Myself included. The good news is, grace is new each and every morning.

“The one who has been touched by grace will no longer look on those who stray as “those evil people” or “those poor people who need our help.” Nor must we search for signs of “loveworthiness.” Grace teaches us that God loves because of who God is, not because of who we are. ” -Phillip Brooks

